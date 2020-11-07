1920 - 2020 Died peacefully on October 29, 2020 at Henley Place in London, in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of Arthur Harris (deceased) for over 65 years and loved mother of Yvette and her husband Joseph Kushner of St. Catharines, and Suzette and her partner Don Mitchell of London. Loving grandmother of Nicole Kushner, (Nevin McDougal), London, Jeffrey Kushner (Fabienne Lebranchu), Ottawa, and Tanya and Scott (deceased) Hammell, Uxbridge, and great-grandmother of Kierra, Graeme, Heather, Bryson, Zachary, Morgan and Adrian. Yvonne was born in Surrey, England and moved to Canada as a war bride with her daughter Yvette, followed by her husband Arthur who was serving with the Royal Canadian Corps of Signals in Europe. Yvonne was employed at Weatherhead as an inspector for 35 years until her retirement. She was very active in local affairs having served on the Library Board, the Housing Authority and Lock's Community. She was a very formidable individual, blessed with an English flair for language with no hesitancy to share her opinions with those who may have had contrary ones. As a result, she was actively recruited to serve in senior campaign positions for various mayors and provincial and federal members. Her longevity was admired by all, as she survived cancer in her thirties, never exercised, smoked and never missed an opportunity to have a sherry, a bottle even clandestined in her room at Henley Place until her death. Our sincere appreciation is extended to the staff at Henley Place who treated Yvonne with care and respect during her convalescent years. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.



