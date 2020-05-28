June 23, 1953- May 22, 2020 After a difficult battle with cancer, Yvonne was called upon by the Father and reunited with her mother, Mary, and step-son, Ricky, as well as several other loved ones. Yvonne was the beloved wife of Richard; cherished mother of Tammy Sorko Kirsch (David), Phillip Sorko (Shawna), and Daniel Sorko; step-mother of Tammie Holditch; adored grandmother of Tyler, Alexandra, Karlee, and Aietch; treasured daughter of Lloyd; much-loved sibling of Kenneth, Audie, Wayne, Gail, Theresa, and April. Yvonne's passing also left a void in the hearts of her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and friends. Yvonne's family would like to thank her very special personal care-givers, the nurses from St. Elizabeth, Dr.Rycroft and her team, and the team at the Walker Family Cancer Centre. In lieu of flowers, at Yvonne's request, memorial donations may be made to the Jordan Station United Church - General Fund or the Walker Family Cancer Centre. A celebration of Yvonne's life will be held at a later date.



