It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Yvonne Mason announces her passing on April 4, 2020 peacefully in her home after a heroic battle. Yvonne Maria Kerkdyk was born in Hengelo, Netherlands, and was forever proud of her Dutch heritage. She grew up in Wainfleet, ON to become a consummate daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend. Her heart made room for everyone. Yvonne was very close to her mother Maria and father Hendrik and brothers Hank and John. Family and friends were enormously important to her. She took solace in God and her friends at the Chippawa Presbyterian Church. Grandchildren Shane and Kylie lit up her final days from afar with video antics. Her two sons, Jesse and Nelson, were her pride and joy and the axis of her life. They benefited from their remarkable mother's lifetime of accumulated skills and nurturing ways, the sum of which produced the Best Mom on the Planet. As defacto team manager, Yvonne drove the race van, crewed on the racecar and ran the campsite on race weekends to much success. Her famously outsized Christmas trees, seasonal decorating and exceptional home cooking produced a great environment in which to grow up. Yvonne always encouraged and supported the family in racing, hockey and academic pursuits, even when their goals took them across oceans away from her. In motherhood, Yvonne stood out as a solitary sentry for those who believe that life should be experienced firsthand. That bumps, bruises, and separation are part of the game. She was universally unapologetic as she watched her children spread their wings and expand their horizons. She dearly loved and trusted her boys and knew intuitively that the challenges of sport and life would bring out the best in them. Yvonne and Jay uniquely travelled throughout their marriage, starting with their honeymoon on the Trans Siberian Railway in 1985 at the beginning of the Cold War, glasnost and perestroika. Russia was in desperate economic conditions and looking for the positive Yvonne commented, 'well...we have the pictures... at least our friends won't have to go'. Racing, hockey and vacations took Yvonne to many countries over the years. A beauty inside and out, her disarming smile and effervescence opened doors to friendship wherever she went. Yvonne is dearly missed by all who knew her, especially her husband Jay, sons Jesse (Yvonne) and Nelson (Dana), grandchildren Shane and Kylie, brothers Hank (Edith) and John (Linda) and all her extended family and many friends. Cremation has taken place with a Celebration of Life to be announced when it is possible to do so (please monitor the funeral home website for updates). In memory of Yvonne, donations may be made to Chippawa Presbyterian Church. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 6, 2020