Yvonne Marie (Gautier) VAN BUSSEL
Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Tuesday, July 20, 2020 at the age of 57. Beloved wife of Tom Van Bussel and loving mother of Eric (Erin) Van Bussel and Chris (Laura) Van Bussel. Cherished oma of Heaton Van Bussel. Yvonne was a big part of our family, and she will be dearly missed by all those who knew her. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Friday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Service in celebration of her life will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will follow, with The Rite of Committal at a later date at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Yvonne, memorial contributions may be made to Hamilton Health Sciences (Juravinski Cancer Center), and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
