DiDONATO, Yvonne Mary Edward (nee Shibley) Peacefully passed to heaven on April 6, 2020. Born of Ina (Laws) and Edward Shibley on March 7, 1941 in Welland, ON. She is reunited with her husband Alessandro (2013) with whom she spent over 50 years of her life as partners in love, life and business. Caring sister to Robert Shibley, whom she greatly admired for his compassion for humanity. Loving mother and role model of strength and determination to Alyson (George Yioldassis), Andrea (Gary Wolfe) and Lisa (Frank DeChellis). She will be forever loved by her grandchildren Alessandro (Emily), Anthony (Jenna) and Andreas DeChellis, David Wolfe and Nicholas Yioldassis. Much loved auntie, sister-in-law, cousin and friend. An entrepreneur at heart, Yvonne and Alex work side by side in their businesses which included DiDonato's Italian Grocer, DiDonato Real Estate, Friendly Food Mart and New Channel Development. She later branched out and opened Victorian Lady, with longtime friend, Lorraine Imbeault. Even with all her previous successes, no one can deny that her greatest joy and favourite role was the tireless time she spent as a grandmother devoted to her grandsons. A catalyst for her generation, she spent a lifetime encouraging women to be independent, educated and business-minded. She insisted on teaching many woman to learn to drive and helped them get their licenses. Yvonne loved to cook, entertain and feed anyone that would sit at her table. She had a wonderful life filled with family, friends, dance, music and travel. Her encouraging "opinions" and delicious cooking will be greatly missed. Respecting Yvonne's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the current circumstances and restrictions, a funeral mass and celebration of life will be announced at a later date with interment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME (905-892-1699). Memorial donations may be made to Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus of Ragusa (Welland or PEI) or to the Pelham Public Library. Share memories, photos and condolences online at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 8, 2020