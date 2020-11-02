1/1
Zelma Velta VEIDE
Passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Garden City Manor in her 93rd year. Zelma was born in J?kabpils Latvia and immigrated to Canada in her mid-teens. Beloved wife of the late Valdemars (2000). Loving mother of Lili Blake, Valda Mercier (fiance Bryce), Rudy (Marian) and Andy (Evelyn). Dear Grandma of Jennifer (Will), Andrea, Jessica (Kyle), Adam (Miranda), Jason, Brian (Sarah), David (Katie) and great grandchildren Evan (Tamyra), Oliver, MaCayla (Dylan), Myranda, Alyssa, Gemma, Xavier, Kayden, Madison, Charlotte, Zander, Hunter, Chase and Grey. Survived by her sister Mirdza Graef, and nieces and nephews and family in Canada, United States and Australia. Predeceased by her brother Janis (2013) and his wife Aina, her brother-in-law John Graef, and her grandson Kevin. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Garden City Manor for their excellent care, compassion and understanding. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held. Ennichement in Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. As expressions of sympathy donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation and the Kidney Foundation. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
