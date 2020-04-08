St. Clair Times

Obituary
Adam Dorough, age 80, of Moody, AL passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife, Nell Dorough; brothers, Harry Leroy Dorough, Joseph Paul Dorough, and Rufus Onnie Dorough and parents, Hugh and Ester Dorough. Mr. Dorough is survived by his brothers, James Buel Dorough (Johnnie Faye), Patrick Thomas Dorough (Phyllis), and Robert Michael Dorough (Barbara), numerous nieces, nephews, and many great nieces and nephews. Graveside services were held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 2:00PM at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Published in St. Clair Times on Apr. 8, 2020
