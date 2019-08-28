Adelle Williams Nolin (Maw-Maw), age 88, was called home on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was a long-time resident of Springville, Alabama and a member of Red Hill Church for over 35 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to everyone who knew her. She enjoyed working outside in the yard caring for her flowers, spending time with her family and laughing with the ones she loved. She will be remembered for her caring and giving heart, her beautiful smile and her love for her savior, Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Lonnie Nolin, Jr. "Jabo" who she was married to for over 60 years. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Lillie Williams; children, Kenny and Calvin Nolin and her sisters, Dorothy Williams, Willie Day, June Price and Lillie B. Wooley. Mrs. Nolin is survived by her sister, Lucy Wise; children, Johnny and Patrice Nolin, Cherie and Larry Darnell, Shirley and Mike Harrison and Leslie and Robert Cherry; 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral service was held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Red Hill Church in Springville, Alabama. Burial followed in the adjoining cemetery.