St. Clair Times

Albert J. Sertell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert J. Sertell.
Service Information
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home
1591 Gadsden Highway
Birmingham, AL
35235
(205)-655-2546
Obituary
Send Flowers

Albert J. Sertell, age 81, passed away on November 5, 2019. Albert worked for over 30 years for the City of Birmingham, Street and Sanitation Dept., Roebuck District. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Carl and Nellie Elizabeth Strong Sertell; his brothers, Bill and Martin Sertell; his sister, Annie Ruth Dial. He is survived by his wife, Alice Sertell; his son, Gregory Sertell; his daughter, Elizabeth Clough; grandsons, Zachary Clough and Garrett Sertell; granddaughters, Ashleigh Clough and Brooklynn Sertell; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held on Friday, November 8, at 1pm at Jefferson Memorial in Trussville.
Published in St. Clair Times on Nov. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Birmingham, AL   (205) 655-2546
funeral home direction icon