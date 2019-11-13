Albert J. Sertell, age 81, passed away on November 5, 2019. Albert worked for over 30 years for the City of Birmingham, Street and Sanitation Dept., Roebuck District. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Carl and Nellie Elizabeth Strong Sertell; his brothers, Bill and Martin Sertell; his sister, Annie Ruth Dial. He is survived by his wife, Alice Sertell; his son, Gregory Sertell; his daughter, Elizabeth Clough; grandsons, Zachary Clough and Garrett Sertell; granddaughters, Ashleigh Clough and Brooklynn Sertell; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held on Friday, November 8, at 1pm at Jefferson Memorial in Trussville.
Published in St. Clair Times on Nov. 13, 2019