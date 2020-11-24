1/
Albert R. Gray
Mr. Albert R. Gray, 82, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on November 20, 2020 in Pell City. Mr. Gray was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. He served as a Ragland City Councilman for 8 years and was the former owner/operator of Albert Gray Trucking. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rubin and Elzora Gray; sisters, Louise Bice and Dorothy Dean; and brothers, Richard, Junior, Marvin, Travis, Tom and Larry Gray. He is survived by his wife, Martha Gray; son, Brandon Shane Gray; sister, Jeanette Pinkston (Jerry); and his brother, James Wally Gray (Joan). The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bro. Wayne Arnold officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 1:30 pm - 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Clair Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
