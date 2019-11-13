Mr. Albert Ray Ball, 78, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on November 7, 2019 in Pell City. He is survived by his wife, Linda Joyce Ball; daughter, Tammy Michelle Sims; sister, Doris Jean Gallups; granddaughter, Angela Maria Sims; and great-grandchildren, Aurora Ferguson and Jayson David Sims. The funeral service was held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Roger Dean Shirley, Paul Allen Green, and Amanda Benefield officiating. Interment followed at Branchville Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Nov. 13, 2019