Alice Faye Ash Bright, a little lady with a big heart, was born to James and Jane Ash on July 24, 1949, and after a period of sickness, died April 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Jimmy Ash, and survived by sister, Anita Ash Tibbs, and brothers, Chuck, Billy and Stanley Ash, along with several beloved nieces and nephews. Alice loved her family and always remembered everyone's birthday or anniversary with a card. Alice lived in Sylacauga for a number of years before returning to her hometown of Odenville. At her death she was a resident of The Village at Cook Springs. She was a long-time member of Branchville Cumberland Presbyterian Church and the Odenville Sr. Citizens Center. She spent many happy hours with her friends at both places. Most importantly, Alice was a Christian and believed in the saving grace of Jesus Christ. Rev. Mickey Thomason presided over a graveside service on April 26 at Branchville Cemetery. The family appreciates the staff of Cook Springs for taking care of Alice during her last days, and to special friends Louise, Janet, Pat and Ann for their faithfulness in checking on her regularly. Desired donations can be made to the Seniors ministry at Branchville Church. The graveside service was on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Branchville Cemetery in Odenville, Alabama. Kilgroe Funeral Home - Leeds directed the service.