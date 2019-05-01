St. Clair Times

Alice Virginia "Jennie" Johnson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Virginia "Jennie" Johnson.
Service Information
Kilgroe Funeral Home
1750 Ashville Rd
Leeds, AL
35094
(205)-699-3181
Obituary
Send Flowers

Alice Virginia (Jennie) Johnson, age 85, passed away April 22, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Stanley Johnson and Ruthie M. Brittain Johnson. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Gerald Davis; daughters, R. Virginia "Jennie" Franks (Rick), Kathy G. Davis (Steve), and Judy A. Matheney (Roland Ed); son, Raymond S. Davis (Carolyn); 7 grandchildren; and special pets, Leo and Sam. A funeral service was held on Friday, April 26 at 12PM at Kilgroe Funeral Home Leeds Chapel. Burial was in Moody Cemetery. In lieu of flowers he family request that donations be made to the animal protection agency of your choice. Visit us online www.kilgroefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Clair Times on May 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Leeds, AL   (205) 699-3181
funeral home direction icon