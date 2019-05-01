Alice Virginia (Jennie) Johnson, age 85, passed away April 22, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Stanley Johnson and Ruthie M. Brittain Johnson. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Gerald Davis; daughters, R. Virginia "Jennie" Franks (Rick), Kathy G. Davis (Steve), and Judy A. Matheney (Roland Ed); son, Raymond S. Davis (Carolyn); 7 grandchildren; and special pets, Leo and Sam. A funeral service was held on Friday, April 26 at 12PM at Kilgroe Funeral Home Leeds Chapel. Burial was in Moody Cemetery. In lieu of flowers he family request that donations be made to the animal protection agency of your choice. Visit us online www.kilgroefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Clair Times on May 1, 2019