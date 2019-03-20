Alma Jean Moore

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alma Jean Moore.

Alma Jean Moore, age 77, of Leeds, AL passed away March 14, 2019. She is preceded in death by her sister, Nora and brother, Ted Stidham. She is survived by her husband, Jimmie Moore; son, Roy Robinson (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Joey Robinson (Laurie) and Josh Robinson; and great-grandchildren, Shae Walker, Leeland Walker, Landon Robinson, and Lucca Robinson. Visit us online www.kilgroefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Clair Times on Mar. 20, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Kilgroe Funeral Home
1750 Ashville Rd | Leeds, AL 35094 | (205) 699-3181
Send Flowers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details