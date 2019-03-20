Alma Jean Moore, age 77, of Leeds, AL passed away March 14, 2019. She is preceded in death by her sister, Nora and brother, Ted Stidham. She is survived by her husband, Jimmie Moore; son, Roy Robinson (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Joey Robinson (Laurie) and Josh Robinson; and great-grandchildren, Shae Walker, Leeland Walker, Landon Robinson, and Lucca Robinson. Visit us online www.kilgroefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Clair Times on Mar. 20, 2019