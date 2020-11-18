Alvin Donald Gilham, 88 of Pell City, Alabama passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife, Monzie Gilham, daughters, Shawonia Weldon and husband, Steve, and Rhonda Gilham, as well as two grandchildren. Mr. Gilham is survived by his children, James Harold Gilham (Glenda), Donna Pond, and Mark Gilham (Tina), 8 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Services for Mr. Gilham were held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Kilgroe Funeral Home 1750 Ashville Road Leeds, Alabama 35094. Visitation was held on Tuesday at 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM. There was a chapel service at 2:00 PM at the funeral home with burial at Forest Crest Cemetery in Irondale, Alabama. Services directed by Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds, Alabama.

