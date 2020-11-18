1/
Alvin Donald Gilham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvin Donald Gilham, 88 of Pell City, Alabama passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife, Monzie Gilham, daughters, Shawonia Weldon and husband, Steve, and Rhonda Gilham, as well as two grandchildren. Mr. Gilham is survived by his children, James Harold Gilham (Glenda), Donna Pond, and Mark Gilham (Tina), 8 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Services for Mr. Gilham were held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Kilgroe Funeral Home 1750 Ashville Road Leeds, Alabama 35094. Visitation was held on Tuesday at 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM. There was a chapel service at 2:00 PM at the funeral home with burial at Forest Crest Cemetery in Irondale, Alabama. Services directed by Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds, Alabama.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Clair Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kilgroe Funeral Home
1750 Ashville Rd
Leeds, AL 35094
2056993181
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved