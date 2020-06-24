Amy Ruth Sepeda
July 12, 1968, a rose, Amy Ruth Sepeda, was born to Agnes and Felton Daffron. She grew under the care of many brothers and a wonderful sister. She met many people along her journey who provided her with sunshine and water. She sprouted two rose buds, Orlando and Bethanie Sepeda. She cherished life by watching them bloom. She blossomed at the sight of her grandson. She found true love in a rose garden with Dr. Stephen G. Rowe. And with the help of all her loved ones she lived a life, full of hope, beauty and love. She was a beautiful rose and every rose has its thorns. Memorial Service was held on Saturday, June 20 at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church #2 in Ragland. Online condolences may be offered to the Sepeda family at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City.

Published in St. Clair Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Oak Grove Baptist Church #2
Funeral services provided by
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL 351251705
2053383341
June 21, 2020
Its still hard to swallow when I think of never seeing you again or being able to talk to you , visit you or even text you. Its been 32 years of being BFFs. You could light up a room when you walked in, change the mood to good and you never held a grudge. I will miss the way we walked barefoot in the fields picking wildflowers, how we talked for hours and knew what each other were going to say before we finished. We went Cow tipping which was your idea and we got chased back to the fence. We loved dressing up in costumes and just giggling and talking to all hours of the night, but one of the most awesome things are all the first things that we shared together like being pregnant at the same time! You were such a loving mother and Im so glad that our children grew up at the same time. I will miss you until the day that I meet you again in Heaven honey! You are beautiful!
Jodie Polarie
Friend
June 20, 2020
Amy
You was the best aunt and one I love so dear and never will forget R.I.P aunt Amy
Ashley
Family
