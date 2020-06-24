Its still hard to swallow when I think of never seeing you again or being able to talk to you , visit you or even text you. Its been 32 years of being BFFs. You could light up a room when you walked in, change the mood to good and you never held a grudge. I will miss the way we walked barefoot in the fields picking wildflowers, how we talked for hours and knew what each other were going to say before we finished. We went Cow tipping which was your idea and we got chased back to the fence. We loved dressing up in costumes and just giggling and talking to all hours of the night, but one of the most awesome things are all the first things that we shared together like being pregnant at the same time! You were such a loving mother and Im so glad that our children grew up at the same time. I will miss you until the day that I meet you again in Heaven honey! You are beautiful!

Jodie Polarie

Friend