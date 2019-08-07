Andy Ray Hicks, age 79, of Oneonta, AL, passed away at his home surrounded by his beloved family on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was born on January 14, 1940 in Columbia, Mississippi. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carole (Cookie) Different Hicks and their three children and spouses - Michael Hicks (Peggy) of Oneonta, AL, Andrea Hunter (Gene) of Chelsea, AL, and Kristi Holliman (Wayne) of Alpine, AL., and numerous grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Funeral services were scheduled for 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 6 with visitation at 10:00 AM at Springville United Methodist Church. He was then laid to rest at Low Gap United Methodist Cemetery in Odenville, AL. He was retired from BellSouth in Birmingham and enjoyed retirement immensely. Activities were family events, RVing, traveling and growing blueberries and muscadines on his beloved "farm". Lemley Funeral Home and Crematory directed.