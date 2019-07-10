Anita I. Fortenberry age 60 of Leeds, AL passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Rebecca Wesson and Robert and Peggy Isbell. Mrs. Fortenberry is survived by her husband of 37 years, Malcolm E. Fortenberry; sons, Kyle E. Fortenberry (Hope) and Blake A. Fortenberry; sister, Connie I. Webb (Mark); brother, Daryl A. Isbell (Lanai), nephews, Matthew Webb (Linley), Michael Webb, Robert Isbell, and Bradley Isbell and great niece, Madilyn Webb. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 beginning at 12 Noon with burial following at Midway Cemetery in Adamsville, AL. Visit us online at www.kilgroefuneralhome.com. Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds directed the services.
Published in St. Clair Times on July 10, 2019