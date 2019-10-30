Ann VonAllmen, age 71, passed away Tuesday, October 22 at her home in Ashville. Wife of over 52 years; beloved sister, mother, and grandma; unwavering animal lover; avid gardener; devoted volunteer; philanthropist; born leader; craft enthusiast; and model of infinite selflessness...she has left her mark on all who knew her. Preceded in death by her nephew Jeremy Lord, she is survived and will be missed by devoted husband, Chris; children Rob, Luci Tucker, and Heather Hydoski; grandchildren Hannah (Madden) Saverse, Emily, Drew, and Ethan; great grandsons-to-be Brady and Lucas Saverse; siblings Nancy (Dick) Cassat and Fred (Rhonda) Bamberger; nephew Nick (Brittany) Lord; and many others who called her "mom" or "grandma." A special thank you to Lakeside Hospice of Pell City, especially Amber, for their assistance these past three weeks. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 3 at 2:00 pm at the Zoo Lodge at The Birmingham Zoo. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on Ann's behalf to the Pell City Animal Shelter at 1071 Airport Road, Pell City, Alabama 35128