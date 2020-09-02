Mrs. Anna Jeanette Kay Lee, 69, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on August 29, 2020 in Gadsden. She is preceded in death by her grandson, Kyle W Elmore; parents, John C. and Katie R. Kay; and a brother, Orile J.C. Kay. She is survived by her husband, Christopher E. Lee, daughters, Khrystal (Scott) Lee, Michelle (Greg) Shirley and Mesa (Scott) Lee; eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Mary (Ray) Hoffman; and a brother, Randy (Diane) Kay. The funeral service was held at 11:00 am on Wednesday September 2, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City. Interment followed at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ryan Shirley, Elan Lee, Scott Munkus, Alan Hoffman, Greg Wise and David Bunt. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.