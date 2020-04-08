Mrs. Annie Laura Rust Owen, 86, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on April 2, 2020 in Pell City. She is survived by her husband, Horace Gene Owen; daughter, Anna Owen; son, Darrin Owen (Jacque); sister, Mable Walker; grandchildren, Brandon Blankenship, Elisabeth O'Brien (Shawn), David Owen, Laura Engelbrecht and Will Owen; great-grandchildren, Daniel Duke and Aldon O'Brien. A graveside service was held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Mt. Zion Cemetery with the Rev. Thurman Henninger officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Apr. 8, 2020