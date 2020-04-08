St. Clair Times

Annie Laura Rust Owen

Service Information
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL
35125
(205)-338-0303
Obituary
Mrs. Annie Laura Rust Owen, 86, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on April 2, 2020 in Pell City. She is survived by her husband, Horace Gene Owen; daughter, Anna Owen; son, Darrin Owen (Jacque); sister, Mable Walker; grandchildren, Brandon Blankenship, Elisabeth O'Brien (Shawn), David Owen, Laura Engelbrecht and Will Owen; great-grandchildren, Daniel Duke and Aldon O'Brien. A graveside service was held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Mt. Zion Cemetery with the Rev. Thurman Henninger officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Apr. 8, 2020
