Funeral Service for April Dennine Latham, age 37, was held Thursday, May 21 at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Ms. Latham passed away May 17, 2020. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Latham; and grandfather, Spencer Stewart Sims. She is survived by her son, Carson Lee Armstrong; her daughters, Graclyn Audreyann Armstrong, Brooklyn Shyanne Chance; mother, Angel Baby Wallace; grandmother, Elizabeth Sims; sister, Melissa Wallace; 3 uncles, Frank Eugene Jenkins, Jamie Jenkins, Robbie Jenkins; Christopher Armstrong and a large loving family. Condolences may be offered to the Latham family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City directed the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on May 27, 2020.