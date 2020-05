Funeral Service for April Dennine Latham, age 37, was held Thursday, May 21 at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Ms. Latham passed away May 17, 2020. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Latham; and grandfather, Spencer Stewart Sims. She is survived by her son, Carson Lee Armstrong; her daughters, Graclyn Audreyann Armstrong, Brooklyn Shyanne Chance; mother, Angel Baby Wallace; grandmother, Elizabeth Sims; sister, Melissa Wallace; 3 uncles, Frank Eugene Jenkins, Jamie Jenkins, Robbie Jenkins; Christopher Armstrong and a large loving family. Condolences may be offered to the Latham family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City directed the service.