April Dennine Latham
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share April's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral Service for April Dennine Latham, age 37, was held Thursday, May 21 at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Ms. Latham passed away May 17, 2020. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Latham; and grandfather, Spencer Stewart Sims. She is survived by her son, Carson Lee Armstrong; her daughters, Graclyn Audreyann Armstrong, Brooklyn Shyanne Chance; mother, Angel Baby Wallace; grandmother, Elizabeth Sims; sister, Melissa Wallace; 3 uncles, Frank Eugene Jenkins, Jamie Jenkins, Robbie Jenkins; Christopher Armstrong and a large loving family. Condolences may be offered to the Latham family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City directed the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Clair Times on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
(205) 338-0303
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved