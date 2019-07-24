Bro. Archie L. Maddox, 88, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on July 17, 2019, at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham Al. He was preceded in death by his parents, Simon Paul (Lila Mae) Maddox, his wife Mary Ruth Maddox, his brother Stanley Maddox, and his sister Linda Spann. Bro. Archie is survived by his wife Carolyn Maddox, sons, Dale Maddox (Pat), Sam Maddox (Tracy), Don Maddox (Mikki), Ken Maddox (Tenesa); and his sisters, Flodie Rush, Willie Lois Garner, and Judy Durrant; 16 grandchildren, and 29 great grandchildren. When Bro. Archie retired from the ministry he was the oldest serving pastor in the St. Clair Co. Baptist Association with over 50 years of service. He pastored several churches throughout the state of Alabama. He was also a supervisor at Square D in Leeds, Al. He also had a love for the outdoors where he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Funeral Services were held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home- Pell City with Rev. Don Maddox, Rev. Ken Maddox and Rev. Sam Maddox officiating. Interment followed at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers please make donations to Riverside Baptist Church. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on July 24, 2019