Aubrey "Buddy" Moore, age 80 of Springville, Alabama went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was a member of the Ashville Church of God. He was retired from Buffalo Rock with 28 years of service and also worked as a Greeter at the Springville Walmart for two years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Una Moore and his son, Darrell Moore. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Audrey Moore; son, Brandon Moore (Jennifer); daughter, Ashley Moore; grandchildren, Jay, Ashley, Chloe, Ethan, Kasen, Carter, Clara, Colton and Cruze; one great-grandchild, JJ; sisters, Audrey Cunningham and Edith Bradley; brother, Harvey Lee Moore and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral services were held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Deerfoot Memorial Funeral Home with burial following at Springville City Cemetery. Deerfoot Memorial Funeral Home directed.

