Funeral service for Austin Trammell "Butch" Melvin Jr., age 68, will be held Saturday, May 11th at 2:00p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment will be at Seddon Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, May 11th from 12:00p.m. to 2:00p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Melvin passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Deanna Culpepper Melvin; son Austin Trammell Melvin III, step-son Greg Cash (Karen); daughters Tracey Melvin, Gina Melvin, step-daughter Deena Thomas (Ken); brother Ricky Melvin; sisters Frances Pendergrass, Sandra Sumpter, Etta Sumpter, and Tammy Melvin; 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren. Mr. Melvin was a deacon at Bible Way Ministers church, and he retired from the Automotive Friction Materials in Birmingham. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on May 8, 2019
