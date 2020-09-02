Mr. Austin Wesley Lively , 83, of Sterrett, Alabama passed away on August 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Brasher Lively; daughters, Kerry Rogers and Patricia Isbell (Phillip); sons, Johnny Lively (Kim), Donald Lively (Pam), James Lively (Rita) and Wesley Lively (Angela); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Service arrangements will be announced by the family at a later date. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.