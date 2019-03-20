Funeral Service for Barbara Ann Goss, age 68, was held Wednesday, March 20 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment followed at Coosa Valley Baptist Cemetery. Mrs. Goss passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Richard Goss, Sr. She is survived by her children, William Richard Goss, Jr., (Carla), Jack Lee Goss (Tina); Angela Gail Whitten (Dennis); grandchildren, Derek Dewayne Whitten, Madison Goss, Mason Goss; brother, Truman Mitchell; sisters, Emma Lou Mitchell, Margie Gallahare; several nieces & nephews. Condolences may be offered to the Goss family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City directed the service.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Goss.
Published in St. Clair Times on Mar. 20, 2019