Barbara Ann Zeanah Guttery, 76 years old, passed away peacefully from dementia and Alzheimer's surrounded by her loving family and with her son holding her hand on June 16, 2020 at 12:23 PM. She was born in Gordo Alabama and was a resident of Springville Alabama for the last 22 years. She worked as a certified pharmacy technician. She was a wonderful and caring wife to Frank K Guttery for 52 years. She was of the Christian faith and Baptist denomination. She is survived by her husband Frank, her son Frankie and his wife, Connie, and granddaughters Victoria Elizabeth Waldrop and Britney Morgan Waldrop. She is preceded in death by her parents Roy and Juanita Zeanah and two brothers and one sister. She was dedicated mother. She loved to cook, garden, and spend time with her family. She gave her smile freely and it would light up the room and make you feel loved. She was best mother in the world and is deeply missed. First and foremost she believed in the Grace of Jesus Christ our Lord.

