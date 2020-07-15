1/
Bennie Foster
Graveside service for Bennie Foster, age 78, of Vincent were Friday, July 10, 2020 at 2PM at Harpersville Cemetery with the Rev. Daryl Hammonds officiating. Mr. Foster passed away July 6, 2020 at Grandview Medical Center. He was preceded in death by parents: Jasper and Cladie Foster, son: Dennis Foster, 2 brothers and 3 sisters and Mr. Foster was previous pastor at Calcis Baptist Church then 2nd Baptist Church in Pell City. Survivors are his Wife: Martha Foster, Daughters: Tamara Foster, Melinda Henderson (Billy), Sisters: Gladys Carroll, Jeanette Tollison, Bernice Seally, Grandchildren: Josh Foster (Stephanie), Kim Stephens (Jason), Justin Foster, Steffeny Barden, Nicholas Smith, Hether Abrams (Chase), LeeAnn Foster, Jason Foster and 7 Great Grandchildren Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel directed the services.

Published in St. Clair Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
