Mrs. Betty Faye Waldrop, 67, of Ashville, Alabama passed away on April 20, 2020 in Ashville. She loved church, family gatherings, her grandchildrens' activities, going on vacation and her dogs. Mrs. Waldrop was preceded in death by her parents, Baxter and Lila Mae Moore; sisters, Shelby Lee, Judy Thompson, Sue Snell, Claudine Robinson and Vivian Moore; and brothers, Joe Moore, Fred Moore, Larry Moore, Jimmy Moore, Paul Moore, Dallas Moore and Billy Moore. She is survived by her husband, Harry Waldrop; sons, Dale (Carolyn) Sanders, Johnny Sanders and George (Michele) Sanders; four grandchildren; and one great- grandchild. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Apr. 29, 2020