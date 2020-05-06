Betty J. Jenkins
Mrs. Betty J. Jenkins, 67, of Springville, Alabama passed away on April 28, 2020 at St. Vincent's East surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Jenkins; parents, Ernest and Mary Peoples and Barbara Brewster; and siblings, Glenn Peoples, Phillip Russell and Elaine Peoples. She is survived by her children, Eddie Johnson (Stephanie), Shannon Smith (Marty) and Brittany Holloway (Jacob); grandchildren, Ryan Brown (Kori), Lacy Smith, Hannah Deason (Cody), Caleb Cox, Makenzie Cox and Coleman Johnson; great-grandchildren, Kelton Mayfield, Harper Green and Porter Brown; brothers, Steve Peoples (Sharon), Kenneth Peoples, Frankie Russell (Toby); and sisters, Vicki Peoples, Kathy Shaw (Anthony), Tammy Russell, Donna Jarrett (Edward), Tina Russell, Linda Beatty, Jan Sims and Henrietta Mayo (Donnie). A private graveside service will be held. The family would like to say a special thank you to Larry Hendrix and Marilyn Swindall. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Clair Times on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
(205) 338-0303
