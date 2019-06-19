Mrs. Betty Joyce Trammell, 82, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on June 12, 2019 in Pell City. Mrs. Trammell was a member of Eden Westside Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Trammell; and daughters Carol Beth Trammell and Karen Leigh Trammell. She is survived by her son, Jay Trammell; grandson, Adam Trammell; sisters, Ella Mae Mize and Aggie Pickens; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. The funeral service was held at 12:00 pm on Saturday June 15, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bro. Bill Ayres officiating. Interment followed at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. We would like to thank our family and friends for all of your love and care during this difficult time. We would especially like to thank the nurses, CNAs, housekeeping and other staff at The Village of Cook Springs; Kindred Hospice; and the Eden Westside Baptist Prayer Group. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on June 19, 2019