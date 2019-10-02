Funeral Service for Betty S. Herren, age 85, was held on Saturday, September 28 at 1:00 p.m. at the Ragland First Baptist Church. Interment followed at the Ragland Methodist Cemetery. Ms. Herren passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, William F. Herren, Jr., and her brother-in-law, Jack Dorough. She is survived by 2 sons, Albert (Darla) Herren, William F. Herren, III; daughter, Jane Ellen (David) Kay; grandchildren, Logan William Herren, USMCR, Paul (Gina) Kay, Keith (Paula) Kay, Landon Heath (Andrea) Herren, Jessica Brooke Herren; great-grandchildren, Tyler Heath Herren, Callie Kay, Morgan Kay, Aubrey Shawn Coleman, Taylor Herren, Drake Kay, Autumn Brooke-Ann Coleman, Makena Kay; great-grandson, Remington Lee Street-Herren; sister, Hazel Ruth Dorough; brother, Aubrey (Nellie Jean) Smith. She was a lifelong member of Ragland First Baptist Church. Past Worthy Matron Order of the Eastern Star Member since October 31, 1958. Past Grand Ruth of the Grand Chapter of the State of Alabama. Special thanks to her caregivers Juanita Barksdale, Patty Taylor, Becky Phillips. Condolences may be offered to the Herren family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City directed the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on Oct. 2, 2019