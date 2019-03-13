Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Betty Sue Lavier, 82, departed her earthly life March, 6, 2019 in Birmingham, Alabama. She was born on December 1, 1936, in Blounstville, Alabama, the daughter of Alton and Ruth Pinyan. Betty had a fierce love for her family and friends but loved hard work almost as much. She retired as a Vice President from Regions Bank after working 41 years and also served for 30 years on the Pension Board for Jefferson County. With a knack for finance and a strong judge of character, Betty helped countless people start and run successful businesses. She was a member of South Roebuck Baptist Church and a former member of the Eastern Women's Committee of Fifty. Never once in her 82 years of life did Betty meet a stranger. She was a mentor to many, mother to a few, and grandmother to all. She was feisty as heck and she loved her people hard. Her personality was infectious and she always enjoyed a good laugh. Those who knew her have undoubtedly benefited from her wisdom, her generosity and her deep and selfless love. Betty is survived by her daughters, Jessica Wright (husband Si), Brittany Stafford (husband Kirk) and grandson William Fitzgerald Stafford, her sisters Jeannette Gray and Glenda Miller (husband Arlis), niece Sharlene Gray, and nephews Benny and Gary Gray, and Greg and Jason Berry. She was preceded in death by her daughters Jan and Rhonda, and her high school sweetheart and husband of 32 years, Harold Lavier. Funeral was held Monday, March 11, at Usrey Funeral Home in Pell City, AL at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty's honor to Camp Smile-A-Mile. Condolences may be offered online at Betty Sue Lavier, 82, departed her earthly life March, 6, 2019 in Birmingham, Alabama. She was born on December 1, 1936, in Blounstville, Alabama, the daughter of Alton and Ruth Pinyan. Betty had a fierce love for her family and friends but loved hard work almost as much. She retired as a Vice President from Regions Bank after working 41 years and also served for 30 years on the Pension Board for Jefferson County. With a knack for finance and a strong judge of character, Betty helped countless people start and run successful businesses. She was a member of South Roebuck Baptist Church and a former member of the Eastern Women's Committee of Fifty. Never once in her 82 years of life did Betty meet a stranger. She was a mentor to many, mother to a few, and grandmother to all. She was feisty as heck and she loved her people hard. Her personality was infectious and she always enjoyed a good laugh. Those who knew her have undoubtedly benefited from her wisdom, her generosity and her deep and selfless love. Betty is survived by her daughters, Jessica Wright (husband Si), Brittany Stafford (husband Kirk) and grandson William Fitzgerald Stafford, her sisters Jeannette Gray and Glenda Miller (husband Arlis), niece Sharlene Gray, and nephews Benny and Gary Gray, and Greg and Jason Berry. She was preceded in death by her daughters Jan and Rhonda, and her high school sweetheart and husband of 32 years, Harold Lavier. Funeral was held Monday, March 11, at Usrey Funeral Home in Pell City, AL at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty's honor to Camp Smile-A-Mile. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Usrey Funeral Home

21271 U.S. Highway 231 North

Pell City , AL 35125

(205) 338-0303 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in St. Clair Times on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Clair Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close