The Celebration of Life and Home - Going of Reverend Billy (Bill) Rouse, formerly of Rainbow City, Al was at Riverview Baptist Church, 4995 Highway 77, Southside, Al 35907 at 3:00 P.M., Sunday, February 16, 2020. Those officiating were Rev Gerald Taylor, Rev. L. Knight, Rev. Roger Waggoner and Rev. David Wood. Bill was the 7th child of 11 children born to Caswell and Rosa Jackson Rouse in Lenoir County, N.C., on May 8, 1932 (Mother's Day). He was truly a blessing to his parents and siblings all of his life. In 1949 at the age of 17, he joined the US Army and served 6 tours of duty overseas including the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. Bill married the love if his life, Blanche (Bonnie) Burnette on November 7, 1953. He and his family affectionately called her "Bunnie." Bill received Jesus Christ as his personal Savior in October 1960 at the age of 28. He retired from the US Army in 1969 after 20 years of service. After the affirmed Call of God to ministry, he attended Bob Jones University, Greenville, SC and graduated in 1974 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Bible. With steadfast faith and dependence upon God, Bill started Riverview Baptist Church on Sunday, March 6, 1977. For over 30 years he pastured churches in Alabama and North Carolina. Bill attended church with family until he went to be with Lord on Sunday, February, 9, 2020 at the age of 87. "…for I know whom I have believed, and am persuaded that he is able to keep that which I have committee unto him against that day." 11 Timothy 1:12(b) Billy (Bill) Rouse was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Bonnie; his daughter Deneise Trachtenbroit; his parents, Caswell and Rosa Rouse; 3 brothers and 7 sisters. Left to cherish his godly example and loving-kindness are his adoring daughter, Donna (Gerald) Taylor; son, Timothy Rouse; grandchildren, Kristin, Nicknamed "Tweety Bird" by her Granddaddy (Shaun) Dunn, Curtis (Karis) Taylor; Michael (Carolyn) Trachtenbroit; great grandchildren, Kameron Dunn, Priscilla Kate Dunn, Nicknamed "Little Princess" by her Great Granddaddy, Trey Taylor; sisters-in-law, Betty Rouse, Brenda Rouse; numerous nieces and nephews. Bill will be remembered for his humble spirit, Christ-likeness, soul-winning, support of missions, love for others, love for family and being the best Daddy and Granddaddy in the world. "The memory of the just is blessed" Proverbs 10:7 (a) Full military honors was at the interment at Williams Southside Memorial Park. Special thanks to Dr. Harold Simon, nurses, staff, fellow Veterans, and friends of the Colonel Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home Assisted Living, Pell City, Al where Bill loved for the 19 months; Dr. James Tuck, Jr., Rev. Larry Wimberly, nurses, Jennifer, Sherry, Rochelle, and staff of Lakeside Hospice, Pell City, Al during his brief illness and St. Vincent's Hospital nurses and staff, Pell City, Al

The Celebration of Life and Home - Going of Reverend Billy (Bill) Rouse, formerly of Rainbow City, Al was at Riverview Baptist Church, 4995 Highway 77, Southside, Al 35907 at 3:00 P.M., Sunday, February 16, 2020. Those officiating were Rev Gerald Taylor, Rev. L. Knight, Rev. Roger Waggoner and Rev. David Wood. Bill was the 7th child of 11 children born to Caswell and Rosa Jackson Rouse in Lenoir County, N.C., on May 8, 1932 (Mother's Day). He was truly a blessing to his parents and siblings all of his life. In 1949 at the age of 17, he joined the US Army and served 6 tours of duty overseas including the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. Bill married the love if his life, Blanche (Bonnie) Burnette on November 7, 1953. He and his family affectionately called her "Bunnie." Bill received Jesus Christ as his personal Savior in October 1960 at the age of 28. He retired from the US Army in 1969 after 20 years of service. After the affirmed Call of God to ministry, he attended Bob Jones University, Greenville, SC and graduated in 1974 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Bible. With steadfast faith and dependence upon God, Bill started Riverview Baptist Church on Sunday, March 6, 1977. For over 30 years he pastured churches in Alabama and North Carolina. Bill attended church with family until he went to be with Lord on Sunday, February, 9, 2020 at the age of 87. "…for I know whom I have believed, and am persuaded that he is able to keep that which I have committee unto him against that day." 11 Timothy 1:12(b) Billy (Bill) Rouse was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Bonnie; his daughter Deneise Trachtenbroit; his parents, Caswell and Rosa Rouse; 3 brothers and 7 sisters. Left to cherish his godly example and loving-kindness are his adoring daughter, Donna (Gerald) Taylor; son, Timothy Rouse; grandchildren, Kristin, Nicknamed "Tweety Bird" by her Granddaddy (Shaun) Dunn, Curtis (Karis) Taylor; Michael (Carolyn) Trachtenbroit; great grandchildren, Kameron Dunn, Priscilla Kate Dunn, Nicknamed "Little Princess" by her Great Granddaddy, Trey Taylor; sisters-in-law, Betty Rouse, Brenda Rouse; numerous nieces and nephews. Bill will be remembered for his humble spirit, Christ-likeness, soul-winning, support of missions, love for others, love for family and being the best Daddy and Granddaddy in the world. "The memory of the just is blessed" Proverbs 10:7 (a) Full military honors was at the interment at Williams Southside Memorial Park. Special thanks to Dr. Harold Simon, nurses, staff, fellow Veterans, and friends of the Colonel Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home Assisted Living, Pell City, Al where Bill loved for the 19 months; Dr. James Tuck, Jr., Rev. Larry Wimberly, nurses, Jennifer, Sherry, Rochelle, and staff of Lakeside Hospice, Pell City, Al during his brief illness and St. Vincent's Hospital nurses and staff, Pell City, Al Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 19, 2020

