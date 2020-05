Mr. Billy Irish Calaway , 80, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on April 29, 2020 in Gadsden. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Gail Edge. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Calaway; sons, Robert Calaway, and Gary Haynes; daughters, Letha Gaston (Chuck), Lynn Lovell (Bogie) and Leslie Haynes; grandchildren, Jessica Alexander, Marty Gaston, Billy Gaston (Amanda), Todd Gaston, Jordan Kay and Tucker Kay; and great-grandchildren, Aidan Alexander, Paisley Alexander, Bryson Gaston, Grayson Gaston, Kellanee Gaston, Madison Gaston and Rylan Kay. A private graveside service will be held. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.