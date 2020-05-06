Mr. Billy Irish Calaway , 80, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on April 29, 2020 in Gadsden. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Gail Edge. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Calaway; sons, Robert Calaway, and Gary Haynes; daughters, Letha Gaston (Chuck), Lynn Lovell (Bogie) and Leslie Haynes; grandchildren, Jessica Alexander, Marty Gaston, Billy Gaston (Amanda), Todd Gaston, Jordan Kay and Tucker Kay; and great-grandchildren, Aidan Alexander, Paisley Alexander, Bryson Gaston, Grayson Gaston, Kellanee Gaston, Madison Gaston and Rylan Kay. A private graveside service will be held. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on May 6, 2020.