Billy Jack Fulmer, age 94, of Leeds, AL passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. Bill served with honor in World War II aboard the USS Pennsylvania and on Saipan, he later became manager of warehouses for Standard Furniture. He is survived by his wife, Betty Sue; sons, Michael Guy Fulmer and Rodney Scott Fulmer and grandchildren, Christopher Alan Fulmer and Taylor Erin Fulmer. Graveside services were held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Forest Crest Cemetery beginning at 2:00PM. Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds directed services.



