Billy Jack Fulmer
Billy Jack Fulmer, age 94, of Leeds, AL passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. Bill served with honor in World War II aboard the USS Pennsylvania and on Saipan, he later became manager of warehouses for Standard Furniture. He is survived by his wife, Betty Sue; sons, Michael Guy Fulmer and Rodney Scott Fulmer and grandchildren, Christopher Alan Fulmer and Taylor Erin Fulmer. Graveside services were held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Forest Crest Cemetery beginning at 2:00PM. Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds directed services.

Published in St. Clair Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Kilgroe Funeral Home
1750 Ashville Rd
Leeds, AL 35094
2056993181
