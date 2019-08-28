St. Clair Times

Billy Jack Pennington

Billy Jack Pennington, age 79 of Odenville, Alabama passed away on August 25, 2019 at his residence. He is preceded by his parents; Howard "Smokey" Pennington and Audrey Mae Pennington, a brother, Howard T. "Buddy" Pennington, a sister, Nina Jean Pennington, and a granddaughter, Theresa Jaye Staggs. Mr. Pennington is survived by his wife, Jean Pennington, sons, Jackie Pennington (Alisha) and David Pennington (Karen), a daughter Patty Davis (Gary) and a sister Gayle Robinson (Ken). Also he is survived by 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren as well as his buddy, Jazz. A graveside service was held at New Lebanon Cemetery in Springville, Alabama on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Services under the direction of Kilgroe Funeral Home in Leeds, Alabama.
Published in St. Clair Times on Aug. 28, 2019
