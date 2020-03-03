Billy Joe Walters, 52 of Pell City, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, February 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Ray Walters, sisters, Rebecca Ray Walters and Karen Annette Wright, granddaughter, Hannah Walters, and his grandparents. Mr. Walters is survived by his wife, Kellie Lavonne Walters, a son, Anthony Wayne Connell (Terrah), a daughter, Lavonne Walters, his mother, Billie Ruth Walters, sisters, Patricia McNabb (Bradley), Peggy Hawkins (Bobby) and Wendy Walters, and his grandchildren, Nathan Connell, Austin Connell, Dillan Connell, Hollie Walters, Billy Jay Walters, and Morgan Connell. A service for Mr. Walters was held at Kilgroe Funeral Home in Leeds, Alabama. The service was held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the chapel at Kilgroe Funeral Home, 1750 Ashville Road Leeds, Alabama 35094. Burial followed at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Leeds, Alabama. The services were directed by Kilgroe Funeral Home - Leeds, Alabama.
Published in St. Clair Times on Mar. 3, 2020