Billy Malone Carr, of Leeds, Alabama, age 86, passed away June 19, 2019. Mr. Carr was preceded in death by his wife, Mary N. Carr. He is survived by his daughter, Alison Carr Jennings (H. D.), his son, Jim Carr (Shelly), grandchildren, Daniel Jennings (Rena), Cade Carr, Caris Carr, and the second love of his life for 34 years, Geneva Fields. He retired from State Farm Insurance after 55 years of service. Mr. Carr's visitation was Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM and graveside service followed at 3:00pm at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Kilgroe Funeral Home Leeds directed the services.
Published in St. Clair Times on June 26, 2019