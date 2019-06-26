St. Clair Times

Billy Malone Carr

Guest Book
  • "Rembering the good times at Choctaw Bend. RIP Billy."
    - Neil Blankenship
  • "May the God of all comfort be with you during this..."
  • " To The Family accept my sincere condolences you are not..."
  • "I am so very sorry for your loss, please accept my sincere..."
  • "God is good and merciful, he has given us a life span of 70..."
    - AC GA
Service Information
Kilgroe Funeral Home
1750 Ashville Rd
Leeds, AL
35094
(205)-699-3181
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Cedar Grove Cemetery
Graveside service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Cedar Grove Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Billy Malone Carr, of Leeds, Alabama, age 86, passed away June 19, 2019. Mr. Carr was preceded in death by his wife, Mary N. Carr. He is survived by his daughter, Alison Carr Jennings (H. D.), his son, Jim Carr (Shelly), grandchildren, Daniel Jennings (Rena), Cade Carr, Caris Carr, and the second love of his life for 34 years, Geneva Fields. He retired from State Farm Insurance after 55 years of service. Mr. Carr's visitation was Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM and graveside service followed at 3:00pm at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Kilgroe Funeral Home Leeds directed the services.
Published in St. Clair Times on June 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Leeds, AL   (205) 699-3181
funeral home direction icon