Billy R. Buckner, 84, passed into Heaven on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Preceding him in death were his beloved wife of 33 years, Lorene Nolan Buckner; his only brother, Richard Franklin Buckner; parents, Venice Johnson and James William Buckner. Survivors include his son, O. Brian (Monica) Buckner; daughters, Regena (Kerry) Buckner Payne, and Pamela (Tony) Buckner Plunkett; grandsons, David Plunkett, Josh Payne, Caleb Payne, Daniel Payne, Christian Buckner, and Luke Plunkett; granddaughters, O'Brien Buckner Prevatte, Loree Buckner Beeson, Elizabeth Plunkett Stephenson and two step grandsons, Logan and Cody Green; eight great grandchildren and nine step great grandchildren. He was born in Springville, Alabama and grew up there working on the family farm. He graduated as valedictorian of his high school class in 1952, and began working for Pearson Lumber Company. He married his high school sweetheart, Lorene, just a few months later. Brian was born to them in 1954. Having developed much intrigue and affinity for heavy construction equipment, they moved to Nashville in 1955 for him to attend Nashville Diesel College. Regena was born to them while in Nashville. Upon completion of the course, they moved to the Birmingham area to be closer to family. Pamela was born to them in 1957. After being employed by several heavy equipment companies, he began working for Cowin Equipment in 1967. He remained there for the next 42 years in the service department, eventually holding the position of service manager for all the Cowin facilities located around the southeast. He received numerous awards for service excellence including national awards only presented to a small percentage of service managers nationwide. Mr. Buckner made the decision to trust Jesus as his savior at the age of 14. He served faithfully in a local church as deacon, Sunday school teacher, usher, children's church sound technician, and wherever he felt he could help. He had a passion to see people find freedom from drug addiction. He always wore his bracelet, "the high is a lie". Friends and family who wish to donate to an organization in lieu of flowers, may donate in his memory to The Center of Hope in Oxford, Alabama centerofhopeministry.org or mothersagainstmeth.org. Donations in his memory can also be made to Faith Community Fellowship. A celebration of life service was held at Faith Community Fellowship in Trussville on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 1 PM with visitation from 11 AM until service time. Lemley Funeral Home directed.

Funeral Home Lemley Funeral Chapel
6878 2nd Avenue W
Oneonta , AL 35121
(205) 274-2323
Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 27, 2019

