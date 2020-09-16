Mr. Billy Wayne Snow, 78, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on September 8, 2020 in Pell City. Mr. Snow was the former Captain of the South St. Clair Rescue Squad. He was a member of Pope's Chapel Community Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maggie Louise Snow. He is survived by a daughter, Patricia Annett Snow; sons, James Ricky Nesmith, Harlan Wilson Nesmith, Byron Wayne Snow and Jason Samuel Snow; sisters, Jane Snow, Rebecca Pace, Jince Hayes (Donald), Brenda Snow and Linda Brooks; brother, Don Snow (Janette); eleven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. The funeral service was held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City with Bro. Jeff Sherrell officiating. Interment followed at Pope's Chapel Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.