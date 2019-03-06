Funeral Service for Bobbie H. Ledlow, age 89, was held on Wednesday, March 6th at 2:00p.m. from Cropwell Baptist Church. Interment was at Valley Hill Memorial Cemetery. Mrs. Ledlow passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary A. Ledlow; mother and father, William and Ada Hall; son, Kevin Ledlow; and daughter, Suzanne L. Brown. She is survived by her son, David Ledlow (Kim); daughter, Lisa Ledlow Arrington (George); grandchildren, Lesley Brown Bodley, Mark Brown, Joshua Ledlow, Jason Ledlow, Kevin Ledlow, Emily Arrington, Anna Arrington Suthoff, and Laura Beth Arrington: and 13 great-grandchildren. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City directed the service.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobbie H. Ledlow.
Published in St. Clair Times on Mar. 6, 2019