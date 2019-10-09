Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobbie Jean Daffron. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM ak Grove Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Bobbie Jean Daffron, 57, passed away at home in Ragland after a long illness. Bobbie Jean was born in Jacksonville, Florida where she played along the beach and built sand castles with her sister Judy or was trying to catch fish with her brothers, Ronald and Jimmy. As she grew older and her little sister Misty was born, she loved styling her hair and putting on her makeup. But most of all her greatest gift was Autumn and Angela, her two daughters, they were her sunshine that shined through eternity. Bobbie Jean had a passion for music, a love for animals, but most of all, her world revolved around her family. She danced to the song in her head, spoke with the rhythm of her heart and loved from the depths of her soul. She is preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Daffron, mother, Marie Howell Ramsey and father, Bobby Howell. She is survived by her daughters, Autumn Daffron and Angela (Jason) Reaves, grandchildren, Michael and Gunner Reaves, brothers, Jimmy Howell and Ronald (Darlene) Howell, sisters, Misty (Ryan) Watson and Judy (Gene) Devoll, many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her very best friend and sister-in-law, Louise Thompson, for the love and care that she gave her. Also a special thanks to Affinity Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Affinity Hospice Care. Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Oak Grove Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. Published in St. Clair Times on Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Clair Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

