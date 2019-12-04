Mr. Bobby Carden, 74, of Springville Al. passed away on November 26, 2019 at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Mr. Carden is survived by his wife Doris; his sons, Rodney and Tony Carden; granddaughter, Candace Wright (Tyler), and a great-great-grandson Brantley Wright; his sisters, Jean Pennington, and Polly (Joe) Thomas, and his special nieces and nephews. Funeral Services were held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at ONEeighty Church in Springville, Al. with Bro. Gresh Harbuck and Bro. Rodney Davis officiating. Interment followed at Springville City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Dec. 4, 2019