1/
Bonnie June Rowan Brashier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Bonnie June Rowan Brashier, 89, of Odenville, Alabama passed away on November 17, 2020 Mrs. Brashier was a member of the Odenville United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ina Mae Cole and John Rowan; husband, Joddie Brashier; son, Hoyt Brashier; and a daughter, Glenda Adkins. She is survived by her son, Johnnie Brashier; sisters, Peggy Smith and Vicky Franks; eight grandchildren; 20 great- grandchildren; and one great-great- grandchild. The funeral service was held at 2:30 pm on Friday November 20, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bro. James Haskins officiating. Interment followed at Liberty Cemetery in Odenville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Odenville United Methodist Church. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Clair Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
(205) 338-0303
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved