Mrs. Bonnie June Rowan Brashier, 89, of Odenville, Alabama passed away on November 17, 2020 Mrs. Brashier was a member of the Odenville United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ina Mae Cole and John Rowan; husband, Joddie Brashier; son, Hoyt Brashier; and a daughter, Glenda Adkins. She is survived by her son, Johnnie Brashier; sisters, Peggy Smith and Vicky Franks; eight grandchildren; 20 great- grandchildren; and one great-great- grandchild. The funeral service was held at 2:30 pm on Friday November 20, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bro. James Haskins officiating. Interment followed at Liberty Cemetery in Odenville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Odenville United Methodist Church. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
