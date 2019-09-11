Graveside Service for Bonnie Nell Fincher, age 74, was held on Sunday, September 8 at 3:00 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Ms. Fincher passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Webster Wells and Dovie Mae Dunnaway Wells; son, Donald "Donny" Dewayne Martin; husband, Wilburn Clayton Fincher; sisters, Dorothy Mae Ingel, Ada Faye Wagner; brothers, James "Sonny" Arnold Wells, Douglas "Doug" O'Neil Wells. She is survived by brothers, Daniel Theo "Slim" Wells, Frank "Jick" Wells, John "Johnny" Martin Wells; sisters, Edna Ruth Greene, Julie "June" Elizabeth Clackley. Condolences may be offered to the Fincher family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City directed the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on Sept. 11, 2019