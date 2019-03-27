Mrs. Brenda Carol Green, 69, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on March 16, 2019 in Ragland. She is survived by daughter, Sandy Colburn; son, Ottis Colburn; sisters, Sue Lee (Eddie), Carolyn Hanks (Dale), Tenia Pratt (John); brothers, Don Green (Carol), Ricky Manning (Shirley), David Manning (Melissa); and four grandchildren. Arrangements will be announced at a later date by the family. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Mar. 27, 2019