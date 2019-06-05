St. Clair Times

Master Brennen Jace Beatty

Master Brennen Jace Beatty, 2, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on June 2, 2019 in Ashville. He is survived by his parents, Matthew and Kayla Beatty; sister, Braelynn Bice; grandparents, Harvey and Tammy Beatty, Sherry and Keith King; and great-grandparents, Cheryl and Roger Dodd. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday June 8, 2019 at Red Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Greg Ashley officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 9:15 am - 10:15 am at Usery Funeral Home, Pell City. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on June 5, 2019
