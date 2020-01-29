Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brody Sargent. View Sign Service Information Kilgroe Funeral Home 1750 Ashville Rd Leeds , AL 35094 (205)-699-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Brody Sargent, 19, died on Monday, January 20, 2020. Brody was born on October 18, 2000, in Birmingham, and attended Moody schools and graduated from Moody High School. He was locally employed with S&K Electric. Brody enjoyed being outdoors, playing sports, and spending time with his friends. Brody had a smile that would light up the room, and a deep, infectious laugh. He was deeply loved by his family and will be missed by all who knew him. The world is a little dimmer without him here. Brody is survived by his mother, Jennifer Osbourn Sargent, his father, James Kerry Sargent (Kim), sister Heather Sargent Fountain (Heath), brother, Slade Sargent, stepbrothers, Robby Lay and Matthew Lay, and stepsister, Veronica Lay. He also leaves behind his grandparents, Arnold & Rosa Lee Sargent, and Ken & Charlotte Osbourn, aunts Deborah Osbourn Frayser (Greg), and Suzanne Osbourn Sisco, cousins, Kendall Sisco and Andrew Frayser, and step grandmother, Juanita Ivie. Brody is also survived by his girlfriend, Shyann Lawrence. Funeral arrangements were handled by Kilgore Funeral Home-Leeds. Funeral service was Friday, January 24, 2020, at 2:00 pm at The Healing Place Church of God, 5709 Trussville Clay Road, Trussville, AL 35173. Graveside service followed at Jefferson Memorial Gardens Trussville. Brody Sargent, 19, died on Monday, January 20, 2020. Brody was born on October 18, 2000, in Birmingham, and attended Moody schools and graduated from Moody High School. He was locally employed with S&K Electric. Brody enjoyed being outdoors, playing sports, and spending time with his friends. Brody had a smile that would light up the room, and a deep, infectious laugh. He was deeply loved by his family and will be missed by all who knew him. The world is a little dimmer without him here. Brody is survived by his mother, Jennifer Osbourn Sargent, his father, James Kerry Sargent (Kim), sister Heather Sargent Fountain (Heath), brother, Slade Sargent, stepbrothers, Robby Lay and Matthew Lay, and stepsister, Veronica Lay. He also leaves behind his grandparents, Arnold & Rosa Lee Sargent, and Ken & Charlotte Osbourn, aunts Deborah Osbourn Frayser (Greg), and Suzanne Osbourn Sisco, cousins, Kendall Sisco and Andrew Frayser, and step grandmother, Juanita Ivie. Brody is also survived by his girlfriend, Shyann Lawrence. Funeral arrangements were handled by Kilgore Funeral Home-Leeds. Funeral service was Friday, January 24, 2020, at 2:00 pm at The Healing Place Church of God, 5709 Trussville Clay Road, Trussville, AL 35173. Graveside service followed at Jefferson Memorial Gardens Trussville. Published in St. Clair Times on Jan. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Clair Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close